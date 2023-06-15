US asks for new charges against Sam Bankman-Fried to be considered separately

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could face a separate trial on new charges of foreign bribery, bank fraud and conspiracy, US prosecutors have said.

In a letter on Wednesday night, prosecutors asked the judge in the case to set aside the five counts to avoid delaying an October trial on other charges.

Prosecutors added the new charges this year after Mr Bankman-Fried's December 2022 extradition from the Bahamas in the wake of FTX's collapse.

An initial eight-count indictment accused him of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers as well as lying to investors and lenders.

In the letter, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said a Bahamian court ruling that Mr Bankman-Fried won earlier in the week on the five new counts could delay the trial.

Mr Williams said the government was willing to proceed on the eight original counts and asked that the others be moved into another case, which could eventually lead to a separate trial.

Those eight counts are the most serious against Mr Bankman-Fried, who operated his crypto empire from the Bahamas. The December indictment accused him of orchestrating a years-long fraud scheme at FTX that cost customers and investors billions of dollars.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 31, has argued that charges added to his original indictment are invalid because they are not covered by the extradition agreement under which he returned from the Bahamas to face US prosecution in December.

He has asked the court to dismiss those counts in the US, and the issue is set to be argued at a New York court hearing on Thursday.

Mr Bankman-Fried also filed a case in the Bahamas last week and a judge there ruled he was entitled to a court review in that country. The judge also blocked the Bahamian government from giving necessary consent to the additional US charges.

Mr Williams said in his letter that “it now appears that litigation of that motion will take some time and may not be resolved until near or even after the trial date”.

In February, while Mr Bankman-Fried was living at his parents’ California house after being released on a $250 million bail package, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment charging him with four more offences.

A month later, it added another charge to the list, accusing Mr Bankman-Fried of bribing Chinese officials to free $40 million frozen on a crypto exchange.