Energy newsletter

Russia defiant as oil price cap kicks in

The G7 price ceiling and the European ban on sales of Russian oil came into effect on Monday. The unprecedented price cap permits insurance and shipping services only to cargoes sold at or below $60 per barrel. Its effect will depend crucially on Moscow’s access to tankers outside the G7 countries. Russia has said it will not accept the price cap, but it may have no choice, at least unofficially.

Its flagship Urals grade is anyway trading well below the cap, and far below Brent prices of $82.97 on Tuesday. But the East Siberian Espo grade, sold largely to China, remains above the ceiling (see chart above).

As analysts had expected, Opec+ kept its production target steady in its Sunday meeting, the last this year, waiting to see the impact of the measures against Russia. Oil prices rose on Monday and opened higher on Tuesday as China continued to ease its Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite the overall drop in prices since early November, Swiss bank UBS says crude could rebound to $100 per barrel. Falling prices mean the cost of petrol and diesel in the UAE will also drop this month.

Saudi Aramco is expanding oil sales as Europe tries to get off Russian supplies, and has completed three deals in Poland to buy a refinery stake, wholesale and fuel marketing businesses, under which it will supply 45 per cent of partner PKN Orlen’s crude needs. Aramco and its petrochemical subsidiary Sabic also agreed to explore joint petrochemical investments with PKN in central and eastern Europe. The Italian government has taken over temporary administration of the ISAB refinery in Sicily, owned by Russian company Lukoil, to ensure stable fuel supplies, although it says it will not nationalise the plant.

Adnoc and Aramco on the move in gas

After announcing the launch and IPO of Adnoc Gas last week, the state company has appointed Musabbeh Al Kaabi to lead its new low carbon and international growth business. Mr Al Kaabi was previously chief executive of Mubadala’s UAE investments platform. Adnoc also signed with Malaysia’s state oil company, Petronas, to explore Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region for unconventional resources. The deal was witnessed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Saudi Aramco continues its push to replace oil consumption in the kingdom with gas, making two unconventional gas finds in the Eastern Province.

The world of gas is transforming because of decarbonisation, the rise of Asian consumption, and the near-liquidation of Russian gas exports to Europe. The Middle East is called to play a pivotal role in the new gas paradigm, as it has long done in oil.

Green steel reinforces hydrogen push

Oman aims to be a hydrogen leader, and some of its output could fuel a $3 billion, 5 million tonne per year green steel plant at the southern port of Duqm, epicentre of its hydrogen and renewable plans.

Airbus plans to introduce a fuel cell engine as part of developing a hydrogen-powered plane ready for service by 2035. This is one of the crucial options for zero-carbon long-range flight. Airline executives say buying carbon credits is a way to offset the emissions of private jet flights, as the supply of sustainable aviation fuels is still scaling up.

An Omani start-up, 44.01, that turns carbon dioxide into solid minerals has won a £1 million Earthshot prize for “Fix Our Climate”. The Oman Mountains contain large deposits of the mineral peridotite, into which 44.01 injects the global warming gas.

The UAE cabinet has approved a sustainability plan to cut the carbon, energy and water footprint of buildings and roads. The UAE’s minister of state for youth, Shamma Al Mazrui, has said the media should ensure climate change is at the top of the news agenda, with the “future of the planet” at stake.

According to the IEA, heat pumps, which use electricity to warm buildings rather than gas, could save 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2030. Investment in energy efficiency rose to $560 billion this year as energy prices soared.

Renewables need metals, materials and supply chain

The global energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war has highlighted that parts of the green energy economy could also be vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions. China is responsible for more than 80 per cent of solar panel manufacturing, and is the leading player in lithium, rare earths and other critical minerals.

The Saudi vice-minister for mining affairs has pointed to the need for a resilient supply chain for the materials used in the green economy, such as graphite, lithium and cobalt. The country aims to attract $170 billion of mining investments by 2030. A US start-up, Jetti Resources, says it has a new way to recover copper from waste ores.

Saudi developer Acwa Power and the Public Investment Fund have agreed to build a 2.1 gigawatt solar farm at Makkah, which would be the Middle East’s largest when it starts operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Dubai-based AMEA Power has secured funding for a solar and a wind farm in Egypt, each of 500 megawatts. AMEA is also working on a 1 gigawatt green hydrogen project in the country. Global renewable power growth will nearly double over the next five years and will overtake coal as the largest source of electricity generation, though this is still not fast enough to meet net-zero targets.

French company Veolia will join the joint venture, with Masdar and Sharjah environmental services firm Beeah, for the emirate’s waste-to-energy plant.

And climate change is leading to an increase in the number of multi-day fogs in the UAE.