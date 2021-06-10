European Central Bank renews pledge on faster bond buying to help sustain recovery

The European Central Bank kept its stimulus package and interest rates unchanged on Thursday as it renewed its pledge to maintain faster emergency bond-buying to sustain the eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

ECB president Christine Lagarde held the pandemic emergency purchase programme at €1.85 trillion ($2.25tn), after a €500 billion boost in December, and said lower lower interest rates would remain in place until the inflation outlook nears its 2 per cent target.

“The governing cvouncil expects net purchases under the Pepp over the coming quarter to continue to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year,” the ECB said on Thursday.

The decision to maintain a higher pace for its Pepp programme was no surprise to analysts, with the central bank insisting that tapering was not yet on the cards.

“The bank is still likely to engineer a very gradual taper in the second half of this year but the big picture is that policy will remain highly accommodative for a long time to come,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The decision underscores the ECB’s determination to allow no let-up in stimulus, even as the region’s vaccination campaign and easing of lockdown restrictions clear the way for a full economic rebound.

The eurozone economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter of this year, indicating a resilience despite tighter lockdowns at the start of the year.

Gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro contracted 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three-month period, with a 1.3 per cent annual decline, revised data from Eurostat showed, with the outlook for the second half of the year even more positive.

The ECB accelerated the pace of its bond-buying programme three months ago to rein in rising borrowing costs and analysts have since argued that the economy is not ready for any withdrawal of support.

The euro rose briefly to a session-high on Thursday after the ECB decision, before reversing gains to trade 0.1 per cent lower at around $1.2170.

The ECB reiterated that its Pepp programme would run until March 2022 at the earliest, or “until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over”. It reserved the right to buy less than its purchase quota or increase it as required to "maintain favourable financing conditions".

"The governing council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments as appropriate to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry," the ECB said.