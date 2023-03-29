UBS names Sergio Ermotti as CEO and president

The board of UBS has appointed Sergio Ermotti as group chief executive and president, just over two years after he left the bank, to help lead it after its acquisition of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's largest lender said on Wednesday.

The appointment was made "in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition", the bank said in a statement.

Mr Ermotti will succeed Ralph Hamers, who agreed to step down "to serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country" UBS said.

Mr Hamers will remain at UBS and work alongside Mr Ermotti as an advisor during the transition period to ensure the successful closure of the transaction.

Mr Ermotti was the group chief executive of UBS from November 2011 to October 2020 and is currently chairman of Swiss Re.

He will assume his new role effective on April 5, 2023.

More to follow