First Republic given $30bn rescue package from 11 US banks

Eleven US banks deposited $30 billion into First Republic to help rescue the mid-sized lender as fallout fears over Silicon Valley Bank's collapse reverberate around the banking sector.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo will each make a $5 billion uninsured deposit into the Californian regional bank.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will donate $2.5 billion, while BNY-Mellon, PNC Bank, Truist and US Bank will each deposit $1 billion.

The banks said Thursday's move reflects “their confidence in the country’s banking system”.

“Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most,” they said in a joint statement.

The banks said they had seen “a small number of banks” experience large amounts of withdrawals after regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature.

First Republic had deposits totalling $176.4 billion at the end of 2022, according to its annual report published on January 13.

Leaders at US federal regulators said they supported the rescue package.

“This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, acting comptroller of the currency Michael Hsu, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and FDIC chairman Martin Gruenberg.

Shares of First Republic Bank have plummeted since federal regulators took control of SVB last week.

First Republic shares are down nearly 80 per cent since the start of the year.

The collapse of SVB and Signature Bank last week were the two largest banking failures since Washington Mutual in 2008, rekindling fears that the world could face another banking crisis.

On Capitol Hill earlier on Thursday, Ms Yellen said she and federal regulators felt there was a legitimate risk of contagion that could have resulted in a run of deposits on other banks.

Associated Press contributed to this report