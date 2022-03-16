Abu Dhabi central bank increases interest rates to mimic US Federal Reserve move

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has increased benchmark interest rates, mimicking the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise its key rates to rein in inflation that has soared to a 40-year high.

The 25 basis point (bps) rate increase, the first since 2018, comes amid an uncertain economic outlook and tumultuous energy and commodities markets that have been affected by Russia’s worsening military assault on Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Fed increased its Funds rate by 0.25 per cent from near zero and signalled its willingness to tackle the fastest inflation in four decades even as risks to economic growth mount.

Policymakers led by Chairman Jerome Powell said the increase is likely to be the first of several to come this year, as the Fed said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”. Mr Powell has pledged to be “nimble".

The UAE central bank increased its interest rate on Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points, effective from Thursday, March 17.

The central bank also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

Most GCC central banks follow the Fed's moves on key interest rates due to their currency peg to the US dollar, with the exception of Kuwait, whose dinar is linked to a basket of currencies.

The first of 25 bps increases by the US central bank comes as the world comes out of the pandemic-driven slowdown, but the economic outlook is clouded by mounting uncertainty amid the raging war in Ukraine.

Russia’s military action has affected commodities markets from metals to grains and sent oil prices to a shade under $140 per barrel earlier this week.

The oil has since cooled on optimism of talks between Kyiv and Moscow, prospects of an Iran nuclear deal and demand concerns in China, however it is still trading above the $100 per barrel mark, which is adding to the already high inflation.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund said it expects to lower its global growth projections as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine looks set to severely dent business and consumer confidence, forcing global trade to contract this year.

The fund has already lowered its global growth projection for 2022 to 4.4 per cent. The estimate in January was half a percentage point lower than its October 2021 projection on weaker economic momentum in the US and China amid rising inflation and higher energy prices.

This is first of a number of increases expected this year and next as the Fed looks to steadily increase rates to cool inflation, despite headwinds.

Goldman Sachs Group’s economists along with other Wall Street analysts expect the Fed to lift the benchmark by 25 basis points five times this year, pushing it to 1.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent by the end of the year.

British lender Standard Chartered expects the US central bank to increase rates six times, or possibly more, at 25 basis points instalments, depending on the pace of inflation and other factors this year and next, its global chairman Jose Vinals told The National this month.

The series of rates increases by the Fed this year and next and matching moves by the UAE Central bank will boost UAE banks’ profitability, S&P Global Ratings said in February.

“On average, banks in the UAE will benefit,” S&P said. “We calculate a 15 per cent increase in net income and 1.4 percentage-point rise in return on equity for every 100-basis-points increase.”

Banks in the UAE, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank, among others, have all reported higher 2021 profits.

Their incomes will return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months on the back of stronger net interest income and increasing business momentum as the economy continues to rebound, Moody’s Investors Service said in February.