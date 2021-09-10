BofA names Alastair Borthwick as chief financial officer amid management overhaul

Paul Donofrio, the current chief financial officer, will become vice chairman, overseeing sustainable finance. AFP

Bank of America announced its most significant management changes since the financial crisis, replacing the chief financial officer and elevating five new members to the senior management team, including three women.

Alastair Borthwick, president of global commercial banking, will replace chief financial officer Paul Donofrio next quarter, the company said Friday in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Dean Athanasia, head of the consumer and small-business unit, will take responsibility for the commercial bank. Sanaz Zaimi, head of fixed-income, currencies, and commodities sales, will leave the company, according to the memo.

The changes reflect the bank’s “ongoing effort to develop generations of diverse leaders who are deeply experienced and energised to drive the company’s growth,” chief executive Brian Moynihan, 61, said in the memo. “It will continue to be my privilege to serve with them as CEO as we drive responsible growth through its second decade.”

New direct reports to Mr Moynihan include Matthew Koder, Jim DeMare, Bernie Mensah, Lauren Mogensen, Aditya Bhasin, Tom Scrivener, Steve Boland, Bruce Thompson, and Mr Borthwick, according to people familiar with the changes.

The shakeup follows last month’s announcement that chief operating officer Thomas Montag plans to depart. Mr Montag, who’s also responsible for the investment-banking operations, plans to retire at year-end -- as does Vice Chairman Anne Finucane. Both executives will stay on as members of the company’s global advisory council, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America said in August.

Mr Montag has overseen the investment bank since he joined Bank of America through its takeover of Merrill Lynch during the 2008 financial crisis.

New members of the management team include Mr Bhasin, Ms Mogensen, Holly O’Neill, Mr Scrivener and Wendy Stewart, according to the memo.

Mr Donofrio, the chief financial officer, will become vice chairman, overseeing sustainable finance.

Andrea Smith, chief administrative officer, will retire at year-end after almost 34 years at the bank, according to the memo.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

LUKA CHUPPI Director: Laxman Utekar Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon​​​​​​​, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana Rating: 3/5

