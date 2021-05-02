Kuwait’s NAS secures renewed contract to manage Aqaba Air Cargo Terminal

Kuwait's National Aviation Services has renewed its contract with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corporation and Aqaba Airports Company to operate and manage Aqaba Air Cargo Terminal (AACT) for another 20 years, the airport services company said on Sunday.
The air cargo terminal at King Hussein International Airport was set up in 2004 and has been run by NAS since 2006. The company oversees ground operations, cargo and equipment handling, warehousing services, bonded storage and safety and security services at the facility. Its existing contract ended in March.
Under the new agreement, NAS will enhance the terminal's offering and introduce new air cargo initiatives, it said.
"In the last term, we fulfilled our commitment to the country by maintaining the highest levels of service with a strong focus on safety and security while investing into the development and operations of air cargo services," said Hassan El-Houry, group chief executive of NAS.
"This helped unlock Aqaba's air cargo potential and put Jordan on the global map for trade in line with the royal vision to transform Aqaba into a world-class business hub and leisure destination," added Mr El-Houry, who is also the co-author of Fly Africa, a book that looks at the future of aviation and its economic impact on the continent.
NAS, which has more than 8,000 employees, is present at 50 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world’s top 10 airlines and managing more than 50 airport lounges.
The company introduced an advanced system to manage every aspect of the air cargo business ranging from pricing, cargo operations and billing to supply chain management at AACT, NAS said.
It also invested in the modernisation of cargo services by automating processes and providing transparency and tracking services to customers, the company added.
"Jordan's economic environment is favourable to foreign investment. With NAS's investments into Jordan's aviation industry, we also remain committed to growing the country's economic prosperity in the coming years," said Mr El-Houry, who did not disclose the value of the 20-year agreement.
Last year, NAS completed the Regulated Agent third country validation process (RA3) for air cargo operations at Aqaba. This is a validation and certification process that ensures EU regulatory compliance for air cargo transportation into the bloc’s countries.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
2pm – Andreah
3pm – Supernovas
4.30pm – The Boxtones
5.30pm – Lighthouse Family
7pm – Step On DJs
8pm – Richard Ashcroft
9.30pm – Chris Wright
10pm – Fatboy Slim
11pm – Hollaphonic
There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry:
- Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate.
- Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc.
- Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway.
- Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company.
- Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora
Director: Atul Manjrekar
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand
Rating: 2/5
Director: Paul Weitz
Stars: Kevin Hart
3/5 stars
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
