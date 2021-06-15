EU and US set to end 17-year Boeing-Airbus trade dispute

Landmark accord would resolve one of the world's longest trade spats

An Airbus A380, left, and a Boeing 747 at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The US and the EU are closing in on a deal to end a dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing. AP
The US and the EU are set to end a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies to Airbus and Boeing on Tuesday, removing billions of dollars of export tariffs and boosting their respective economies in turn.

The landmark accord would finally resolve one of the world’s longest trade disputes and boost the coffers of both US plane maker Boeing and Europe’s Airbus while offering relief to other industries affected by the tariffs.

Airbus offers to make concessions in transatlantic subsidy dispute

Global trade set for strong 2021 rebound after proving resilient during pandemic

Diplomats and officials confirmed intensive negotiations in Brussels were set to get a deal across the line before American President Joe Biden attended an EU-US summit in the Belgian capital.

The deal, expected to be struck on Tuesday, sets the stage for a new era of transatlantic co-operation that will also help to lift uncertainty in the aviation sector and remove fears that EU and US consumer goods would be hit with a fresh round of punitive tariffs.

The duties, which were imposed on a range of products from French beverages to American sugar cane molasses, were suspended in March after the EU and the US agreed to lift them for four months as they negotiated a solution.

In recent months, officials on both side have agreed that the duties were something they could ill afford as they look to co-operate in dealing with a threat posed by China's nascent commercial aircraft industry.

Concerns are growing that the state-sponsored aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aircraft of China, or Comac, is on track to become a legitimate rival in the global plane making sector by the end of the decade.

US trade representative Katherine Tai last month said she was optimistic about reaching a deal with Brussels and that the two sides needed to look at "the bigger question" of China's ambitions to become a global player in the commercial aircraft industry.

On Monday, US Chamber of Commerce senior vice president Marjorie Chorlins said there was “no question that the rise of China's aircraft industry was on everybody's proverbial radar”, noting what she described as China's "heavy subsidisation" of industry.

She said settling the dispute would provide "a tremendous boost of goodwill" for broader US-European ties.

Companies in Europe and the US have long campaigned for a solution to the aviation trade dispute between Boeing and Airbus, which has dragged on since 2004.

The disagreement arose when the US withdrew from a 1992 aircraft subsidy pact and took the EU to the World Trade Organisation, claiming Airbus had managed to equal Boeing's share of the jet market thanks in part to subsidised government loans.

The dispute ramped up in 2019 when the WTO authorised the US, then under the Donald Trump administration, to level annual tariffs against $7.5bn of EU exports over government support for Airbus, while the bloc won permission to hit back with levies on $4bn of US goods.

Published: June 15, 2021 02:02 PM

