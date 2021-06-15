Emirates swings to annual loss in 2020 amid pandemic but promises to come back stronger than before​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Airline revenue dropped 66% year-on-year due to the UAE's temporary passenger flight suspensions in March 2020 and global travel restrictions

Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.
Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul carrier, swung to an annual loss in 2020 like most of its global peers as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the travel industry, but the carrier promised to come back stronger than before, its chairman and chief executive said.

The airline reported a Dh20.3 billion ($5.5bn) loss for its fiscal year ending March 31, compared with an annual profit of Dh1.1bn in the previous period. Revenue dropped 66 per cent to Dh30.9bn, due to the temporary suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing global travel restrictions.

"Economies and companies that entered pandemic times in a strong position, will be better placed to bounce back," Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

"Until 2020-21, Emirates and dnata have had a track record of growth and profitability, based on solid business models, steady investments in capability and infrastructure, a strong drive for innovation, and a deep talent pool led by a stable leadership team," he said. "These fundamental ingredients of our success remain unchanged. Together with Dubai’s undiminished ambitions to grow economic activity and build a city for the future, I am confident that Emirates and dnata will recover and be stronger than before."

Read More

Dubai stand during the Arabian Travel Market 2021 held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths said passenger travel will 'flood' back once global movement restrictions ease. Pawan Singh / The National. ATM 2021: Emirates airline hopeful of a travel revival as more markets reopen, chairman says

Dubai Airports chief projects return to pre-Covid passenger volumes by 2024

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in the history of the global aviation industry. The virus outbreak brought air travel to a near-standstill in 2020, forcing airlines to ground most of their fleet, slash jobs, cut costs and seek government assistance to survive the crisis as they bled cash.

The International Air Travel Association (Iata) estimates a net industry loss of $126.4 billion in 2020 as demand fell by 65.9 per cent compared to 2019. Major carriers that reported annual losses for 2020 include Ryanair, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific, among others.

More to follow...

Updated: June 15, 2021 10:31 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

Europe
The UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was built by McLaren Construction and designed by British artist and designer Es Devlin. UK

AI to create poetry for UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

World
NATO leaders pose for the family picture at the alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, where they stated for the first time the growing concerns over China's hegemony. EPA 

Nato puts on a show of unity at first post-Trump summit

Europe
Martin Bashir worked in the United States for over a decade after leaving the BBC. Associated Press. 

BBC exonerates staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir amid Diana allegations

Europe
An Extinction Rebellion environmental activist wearing a Boris Johnson mask stages a demonstration during the G7 summit on June 13, in St Ives, England. Getty

Old problems haunted Boris Johnson at the G7

Comment
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams