Emirates swings to annual loss in 2020 amid pandemic but promises to come back stronger than before​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul carrier, swung to an annual loss in 2020 like most of its global peers as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the travel industry, but the carrier promised to come back stronger than before, its chairman and chief executive said.

The airline reported a Dh20.3 billion ($5.5bn) loss for its fiscal year ending March 31, compared with an annual profit of Dh1.1bn in the previous period. Revenue dropped 66 per cent to Dh30.9bn, due to the temporary suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing global travel restrictions.

"Economies and companies that entered pandemic times in a strong position, will be better placed to bounce back," Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

"Until 2020-21, Emirates and dnata have had a track record of growth and profitability, based on solid business models, steady investments in capability and infrastructure, a strong drive for innovation, and a deep talent pool led by a stable leadership team," he said. "These fundamental ingredients of our success remain unchanged. Together with Dubai’s undiminished ambitions to grow economic activity and build a city for the future, I am confident that Emirates and dnata will recover and be stronger than before."

The Covid-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in the history of the global aviation industry. The virus outbreak brought air travel to a near-standstill in 2020, forcing airlines to ground most of their fleet, slash jobs, cut costs and seek government assistance to survive the crisis as they bled cash.

The International Air Travel Association (Iata) estimates a net industry loss of $126.4 billion in 2020 as demand fell by 65.9 per cent compared to 2019. Major carriers that reported annual losses for 2020 include Ryanair, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific, among others.

More to follow...