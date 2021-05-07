British Airways owner IAG demands travel rule shake-up as €1.14bn loss posted

British Airways aircraft taxi on the runway with the office buildings of the City of London in the background. IAG, owner of British Airways and other European airlines, posted an operating loss of €1.14bn for the first three months of the year and forecast only a minimal pickup in passenger demand. AFP

British Airways owner IAG demanded government action to help restart foreign travel on Friday after reporting a €1.14 billion ($1.58bn), loss in the first quarter of the year.

IAG, which also owns Spain’s Iberia and Aer Lingus of Ireland, said authorities needed to assist in “four key areas” to support airlines as they begin their economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

IAG called for travel corridors without restrictions between countries with successful vaccination programmes, such as the US and UK, affordable testing to replace quarantine initiatives, well-staffed borders using contactless technology and digital passports for passengers.

“These measures will enable a safe reopening of our skies. Travel underpins a global industry that supports 13 million jobs in Europe alone,” Luis Gallego, chief executive of IAG said on Friday.

The demands came as the airline group posted an operating loss – before exceptional items – of €1.14bn for the first three months of the year and forecast only minimal pick-up in passenger demand to 25 per cent capacity for the April to June quarter.

“We are flying only the flights that can be cash generative,” Mr Gallego said. “We’re absolutely confident that a safe restart to travel can happen as shown by the scientific data. But government action is needed.”

Britain was on Friday poised to unveil its traffic-light system to resume international travel from May 17, with the number of approved destinations likely to be minimal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to protect gains made by a rapid vaccination campaign.

The government changed its travel advice this week to declare that Portugal, Israel and several Spanish and Greek islands no longer posed an "unacceptably high" risk to British travellers.

Meanwhile, the European Travel Commission was optimistic about travel resuming this summer but warned that the industry would not recover fully from the pandemic until 2024.

In a report summarising the situation as “not great, not terrible”, the ETC said vaccinations and EU plans for a digital health pass would help to fulfil “pent-up demand” for foreign holidays.

IAG said it was flying at only 20 per cent capacity in the three months to the end of March, but it reduced its weekly cash burn to €175 million and said it had strong liquidity of €10.5bn at the end of the first quarter.

Quote We're doing everything in our power to emerge in a stronger competitive position.

Group revenue collapsed 79 per cent to €968m in the first quarter, while passenger numbers dived 87 per cent compared to a year earlier.

"We're doing everything in our power to emerge in a stronger competitive position," Mr Gallego said.

IAG said it would not provide 2021 profit guidance "given the uncertainty over the timing of the lifting of government travel restrictions and the continued impact and duration of Covid-19".

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the BA owner was still in emergency mode, battening down the hatches as global travel remains in limbo, pushing bookings to a fraction of usual levels.

“IAG can do little but hold on tight through the continued turbulence and hope government policy will allow it navigate out of the crisis,” Ms Streeter said.

“But there are still threatening grey skies ahead, not least with the spiralling of cases in India which could knock confidence in the travelling public."

This is why IAG is calling for fresh travel corridors, Ms Streeter said, as well as other measures to help restart travel.

"There is concern that huge queues at transport hubs, including Heathrow, will also deter passengers from making bookings, and the airline highlights the need for contactless technology at borders to help reduce bottlenecks," she said.

One bright spot of activity, Ms Streeter said, was that IAG ramped up its cargo-only flights to make up for lost passenger demand, with 1,306 flights taking to the skies, generating a record level for the first quarter of €350m in revenue.

“The pivot to meet the demand for cargo transport has also meant more passengers can be taken for the ride, extending the long haul network despite overall drop in demand for tickets," Ms Streeter said.

"A lot is riding on the summer season, and although IAG looks like it will avoid a wash out with popular holiday destinations getting the green light, the lucrative long haul passenger business still remains elusive."

Meanwhile, Adam Vettese, an analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro, said IAG has spent the past 14 months fighting for survival with coronavirus leaving scarring that might take years to heal.

“The first quarter trading update shows how deep a hole it is in, with net debt increasing €1.8bn to an eye-watering €11.5bn over the past year," Mr Vettese said.

“Even though foreign holidays are returning, it will be months – or even years – before demand returns to pre-Covid levels. And it will take even longer for airlines’ finances to recover from this crisis.”

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

