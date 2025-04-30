Dubai airport's first quarter passenger traffic climbs 1.5% on city's tourism appeal

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/14/dubai-tops-list-of-worlds-busiest-international-airports-for-11th-year/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/14/dubai-tops-list-of-worlds-busiest-international-airports-for-11th-year/">Dubai International Airport (DXB)</a> recorded a 1.5 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter as the city <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/26/dubai-tourism-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/26/dubai-tourism-uae/">attracted more visitors</a> during the seasonal travel peak at the start of the year. The world's busiest international hub handled 23.4 million passengers in the first three months of the year, as investments in infrastructure and use of biometrics funnelled in more tourists and transiting travellers faster through the airport, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday. January hit the highest monthly traffic on record at DXB with 8.5 million travellers. “Our Q1 performance sets a strong foundation for the year ahead,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said. “Delivering the busiest month in DXB’s history while maintaining exceptional service levels across baggage, guest flow, and accessibility is no small feat. It requires precision, agility and an extraordinary team effort.” The airport's performance corresponds with growth in Dubai's tourist arrivals. The city recorded a 3 per cent annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/">increase in international visitor numbers</a> to 5.31 million in the first three months of 2025, according to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The home of Emirates Airline continued its dominance as the world's busiest international hub for the 11th year in a row in 2024, as global long-haul travel overtook pre-pandemic levels. Dubai's tourism chief Issam Kazim last week said that the city is in a good position to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/">“ride the wave” </a>of global economic shocks due to its tourism track record and geographic position. On Tuesday, <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2F2022%2F03%2F06%2Fsheikh-ahmed-ranked-regions-top-travel-and-tourism-leader-by-forbes-middle-east%2F&data=05%7C02%7CDKamel%40thenationalnews.com%7Ce84a9cb7a35e46602aba08dcfeed248b%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638665541677139048%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zbCIT7xMyWzS9CWfmKhbR7KhYGu8byNmBx8NuM44zRk%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed</a>, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and group, said there has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/29/atm-2025-emirates-expects-record-annual-results-and-is-ipo-ready-sheikh-ahmed-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/29/atm-2025-emirates-expects-record-annual-results-and-is-ipo-ready-sheikh-ahmed-says/">no impact on travel flows</a> so far from US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime. In the first quarter of 2025, India retained its position as DXB's top destination country, with three million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (1.9 million), the UK (1.5 million), Pakistan (1 million), the US (804,000), and Germany (738,000). In terms of cities, London led with 935,000 guests, followed by Riyadh (759,000), Jeddah (627,000), Mumbai (615,000) and New Delhi (564,000). Leisure travel surged during the January-March period, driven by Eid holidays and spring break, with double-digit increases in traffic to destinations such as the Czech Republic (up 30.6 per cent), Vietnam (up 28.6 per cent), and Spain (20.2 per cent higher). However, air freight volumes declined during the period. Cargo volumes fell 3.6 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter, when DXB handled 517,000 tonnes of cargo. Middle East airlines recorded a 3.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand growth for air cargo in March, according to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association. “It’s possible the weakness in this market is due to year-on-year comparison with the strong growth at the start of 2024 resulting from disruption to Red Sea maritime freight,” the aviation trade body said this month.