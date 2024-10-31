Colm McLoughlin will be remembered not only for his business acumen, Dubai Duty Free said, but more so for his 'warmth, his generosity, extraordinary kindness and friendship'. Victor Besa / The National
Obituary: Colm McLoughlin began knowing nothing about duty free, but became the right person for the Dubai job

From humble beginnings at the UK's Woolworths, he took risks to steer the now billion-dollar Dubai Duty Free business to success

Alvin R Cabral
October 31, 2024

