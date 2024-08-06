Protesters carry a picture depicting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a demonstration to condemn his assassination, in the Lebanese city of Sidon. Reuters
Protesters carry a picture depicting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a demonstration to condemn his assassination, in the Lebanese city of Sidon. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Wider Lebanon war could halve tourism revenue and sever air links

Direct revenue from inbound international visitors may plummet by up to 55% this year as international airport faces risk of being struck by Israel

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

06 August, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In