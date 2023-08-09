Etihad Airways to add new destinations to boost Abu Dhabi tourism in expansion push

Etihad Airways said an overhaul of its route network will help the airline's sustainable expansion in its next phase of growth, increase Abu Dhabi's connections to key business markets and support the emirate's tourism push.

The airline mapped a winter schedule that will introduce new destinations, add more flight frequencies to key international routes and provide passengers with better departure times, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Etihad Airways has so far this year announced 11 new routes in Europe, Asia and US.

"As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allows us to better serve Abu Dhabi … forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets,” Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways, said.

“By offering more travel options and seamless connections, we aim to attract an increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, propelling economic growth for the city while enriching the travel experience for our passengers."

The move comes amid a strong rebound in air travel demand, which Etihad seeks to meet by returning its Airbus A380 double-deckers into service starting in July after a three-year pandemic-induced grounding.

Global passenger traffic continued to improve in June, reaching 94 per cent of pre-Covid levels, as the summer travel season in the Northern Hemisphere got off to a strong start, the International Air Transport Association said.

Total traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 31 per cent in June compared to the same month in 2022, Iata said in its monthly report.

In the first half of 2023, total traffic jumped 47.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, buoyed by growth in both domestic and international trips.

International traffic climbed 33.7 per cent compared to June 2022 with all markets recording robust growth, Iata said. International travel demand reached 88.2 per cent of June 2019 levels. In the first half of 2023, international traffic was up 58.6 per cent from the six-month period in 2022.

Etihad Airways has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston.

The airline this week also revealed two new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in India, which will be launched in January 2024.