Air India to purchase 250 Airbus jets in 'landmark deal'

Tata Group-owned Air India has agreed to purchase 250 Airbus aircraft in a mega deal aimed at transforming the airline under its new owners, underscoring its ambitions and the aviation industry's recovery from the pandemic.

The airline on Tuesday signed a letter of intent to buy 210 A320 Neo-family jets and 40 A350 wide-body aircraft.

N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, announced the deal in an online briefing that was also attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Modi called the mega order a "landmark agreement".

More to follow ...