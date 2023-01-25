Boeing narrows Q4 loss to $663 million on higher deliveries

Boeingnarrowed its fourth-quarter net loss by more than 84 per cent, driven by higher commercial deliveries.

The US plane maker posted a net loss of $663 million in the three months to December 31, from more than $4.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company’s loss per share in the fourth quarter reduced to $1.06 from $7.02 in the same period in 2021.

Boeing's revenue jumped 35 per cent annually to almost $20 billion in the quarter, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, and 2022 proved to be an important year in our recovery," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing's president and chief executive.

"Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond,” Mr Calhoun said.

More to follow ...