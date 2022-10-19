Portugal's ex-TAP boss appointed CEO of Etihad Aviation Group after ADQ transfer

Etihad Aviation Group appointed the former boss of Portugal's flag carrier TAP, Antonoaldo Neves, to succeed Tony Douglas a day after the Abu Dhabi government transferred its ownership to holding company ADQ.

Mr Douglas, who took the helm at Etihad Aviation Group since January 2018, has decided to pursue an opportunity elsewhere, Abu Dhabi's ADQ said in a statement on Wednesday. During his transition period, Mr Douglas will serve as an advisor to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company.

Mr Neves was the chief executive and board member of Lisbon-based airline TAP from July 2017 to September 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was president of Brazil’s Azul Airlines from January 2014 to July 2017 and took the company public on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Tony has led Etihad through some of its most challenging times and has successfully turned the airline into a profitable and sustainable business over the past five years as part of its initial transformation programme," Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said.

"As we’re entering our next phase of sustainable growth, we are confident that Antonoaldo will build on Tony’s legacy."

Mr Douglas, 59, has led Etihad to a record first-half profit as long-haul travel demand recovered with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and air cargo revenues continued to grow. The airline returned to the black with a core operating profit of $296 million in the first six months of this year, compared to a half-year loss of $392m in 2021.

The British aviation executive led Etihad Airways through a five-year restructuring programme that transformed it into a medium-sized airline as it reduced its fleet, network and workforce.

The airline took further steps to reduce costs and preserve cashflow during the Covid-19 pandemic. This, together with its transformation programme, helped the company to deal with the global crisis and paid off with historic earnings.

Mr Douglas previously worked at the UK Ministry of Defence, after serving as chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports and filling an executive role at London’s Heathrow airport.

"I am proud to have served as Etihad’s chief executive officer over the past five years. The unprecedented challenges stemming from macro-economic conditions faced by the industry were successfully navigated through prudent measures undertaken to position Etihad on a sustainable path for the future," he said.

Mr Neves, who led a major turnaround at TAP, said that Etihad Airways is a "global well-known brand" in the aviation industry.

"I’m excited to embark on this new role and build on the solid foundation left by Tony and the management team. I am confident that Etihad will prosper into new heights and continue its journey of sustainable growth," he said.

Mr Neve's appointment comes a day after the Abu Dhabi government transferred the ownership of Etihad Aviation Group — the parent of Etihad Airways — to ADQ, as part of efforts to "efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub", ADQ said.

Besides Etihad Aviation Group, ADQ’s aviation portfolio includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and ADQ Aviation & Aerospace Services Company.

Besides Etihad Airways, the Etihad Aviation Group portfolio comprises Etihad Cargo, Etihad Holidays, Etihad Guest, Etihad Engineering, Etihad Aviation Training, Etihad Hub, Etihad Business Connect and Etihad Secure Logistics.