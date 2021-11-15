Dubai Airshow: Emirates to restore 60 A380s into service by year-end, Sheikh Ahmed says

Emirates, the largest customer of the Airbus A380, plans to restore more of its double-deckers into service by the end of 2021 and expects continued growth in the second half of its fiscal year, its chairman said.

The airline will return over 60 of its A380s to the skies, up from 47 superjumbos in operation currently, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said at a media briefing at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

More to follow...