Dubai Airshow: Emirates to restore 60 A380s into service by year-end, Sheikh Ahmed says

Airline expects continued growth in second half of its fiscal year

Deena Kamel
Nov 15, 2021

Emirates, the largest customer of the Airbus A380, plans to restore more of its double-deckers into service by the end of 2021 and expects continued growth in the second half of its fiscal year, its chairman said.

The airline will return over 60 of its A380s to the skies, up from 47 superjumbos in operation currently, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said at a media briefing at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

More to follow...

Updated: November 15th 2021, 1:50 PM
BusinessAviationDubai AirshowAirbus
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Airshow: Emirates to restore 60 A380s into service by year-end, Sheikh Ahmed says
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Airshow 2021: Edge collaborates with Sanad to service Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Airshow 2021 day two - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Airshow: Emirates invests $1bn to expand cargo capacity with freight orders