United CEO expects air travel demand to pick up

A United Airlines passenger plane. The airline's CEO says that leisure travel on US airlines has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. AP Photo

Leisure travel on US airlines now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, and severely depressed business flying is expected to begin returning in the autumn, United Airlines Holdings’ chief executive Scott Kirby said.

Air travel to many international destinations remains lower because of coronavirus restrictions, but transatlantic travel should break records by next summer, Mr Kirby said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“We see a huge desire for people to get back out, reunite with friends and family and connect with the world,” he said. “We aren’t back to 100 per cent, but we’re certainly headed in the right direction.”

After falling by more than 95 per cent in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic erupted, passenger loads have improved dramatically. An average of almost 2 million people a day travelled during the past week, about 76 per cent of the equivalent period in 2019, according to Transportation Security Administration data.

While United has been able to bring workers back to handle the demand, some airport businesses and the TSA’s corps of security screeners have not always been able to keep up, Mr Kirby said.

“There is some rust and some strains in the system,” he said.

He predicted travel to Europe would rebound as soon as the US lifts restrictions on flying by non-US citizens, but said it would take longer for Asian routes to recover.

