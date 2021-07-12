United CEO expects air travel demand to pick up

Air travel to many destinations remains lower due to restrictions, but transatlantic travel should break records by next summer, Scott Kirby says

A United Airlines passenger plane. The airline's CEO says that leisure travel on US airlines has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. AP Photo

Bloomberg
Jul 12, 2021

Leisure travel on US airlines now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, and severely depressed business flying is expected to begin returning in the autumn, United Airlines Holdings’ chief executive Scott Kirby said.

Air travel to many international destinations remains lower because of coronavirus restrictions, but transatlantic travel should break records by next summer, Mr Kirby said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“We see a huge desire for people to get back out, reunite with friends and family and connect with the world,” he said. “We aren’t back to 100 per cent, but we’re certainly headed in the right direction.”

Iata chief hopeful about US-UK travel resuming within weeks

After falling by more than 95 per cent in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic erupted, passenger loads have improved dramatically. An average of almost 2 million people a day travelled during the past week, about 76 per cent of the equivalent period in 2019, according to Transportation Security Administration data.

While United has been able to bring workers back to handle the demand, some airport businesses and the TSA’s corps of security screeners have not always been able to keep up, Mr Kirby said.

“There is some rust and some strains in the system,” he said.

He predicted travel to Europe would rebound as soon as the US lifts restrictions on flying by non-US citizens, but said it would take longer for Asian routes to recover.

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3

Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3)

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3)

Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3)

Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3)

Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

The Little Things

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Four stars

LA LIGA FIXTURES

Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)

Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Nepotism is the name of the game

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad. 

The specs

Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Power: 160hp

Torque: 385Nm

Price: Dh116,900

On sale: now

