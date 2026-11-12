Saudi Arabia sets October 2027 date for next iteration of flagship FII investment summit

Saudi Arabia's annual international investment and economic conference, the Future Investment Initiative, has been postponed to 2027 after it was stopped this year because of attacks on the kingdom by the Houthi rebels in Yemen

The 10th iteration of the flagship investment conference will take place from October 25 to 28 next year in Riyadh, the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute confirmed.

It was set to be held in October, but Houthi strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport disrupted air travel and raised security concerns among international executives and investors.

The rescheduled summit, held under the patronage of King Salman, will take place under the theme The Power of Legacy, marking a decade of global investment dialogue and partnerships, the institute said on Thursday.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the kingdom’s leadership,” said Princess Maha Al Saud, chief executive of the FII Institute.

“The decision to move this landmark edition to October 2027 reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest level of international participation, visibility and impact.”

Launched in 2017, FII has become a key platform for Saudi Arabia to attract international investment and advance its economic diversification agenda under Vision 2030.

The annual gathering has attracted senior policymakers, global investors and business leaders, with previous events focusing on investment opportunities and economic growth.

At last year's summit, the kingdom called for greater private sector investment in its major development projects, while its sovereign wealth fund has since outlined plans to increase its domestic investment allocation.

The postponement also affected a major gathering for the kingdom's technology sector, which continues to pursue large-scale artificial intelligence investments.

Ahead of FII10, the institute will host its FII Priority Miami summit from March 31 to April 2, 2027, followed by an Asia summit, with dates and location yet to be announced.