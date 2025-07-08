Abu Dhabi Investment Group signs $100bn investment pact with Brazil

Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), a UAE investment house, has signed an initial agreement with the largest Latin American lender to set up a $100 billion fund that will invest in Brazil and other Brics economies.

The preliminary agreements, signed between ADIG and Banco do Brasil, the oldest financial institution in Brazil, is the largest such agreement between the bloc's members.

The formal signing follows investment commitments made during the G20 Summit in Brazil last year, after ADIG chief executive Zayed bin Aweidha met Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The agreement aims to support and invest in projects across sectors including industry, agriculture, real estate, technology, environment and recycling, energy, retail, infrastructure and others.

The initial pact aims to establish the largest development investment fund among Brics to support projects in strategic sector, ADIG said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement “reflects the UAE's firm commitment to strengthening international economic co-operation, particularly with Brics countries”, Mr Aweidha said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Group chief executive Zayed bin Aweidha signing a $100 billion investment agreement with Tarciana Medeiros, president of Banco do Brasil. Photo Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Investment Group

ADIG also said it expects the agreement with Banco do Brasil to support the UAE's efforts in global food security and high-impact investments, and reinforcing the country's presence as an important player in shaping the global economy's future.

The move to build the $100 billion platform is in “line with Brics’ vision to build strong and sustainable global economic partnerships”, ADIG said.

“It reflects both parties’ commitment to foster sustainable development and responsible investment at the international level,” the Abu Dhabi company added.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, led the UAE's delegation to the Brics summit which concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled also met Mr da Silva, during the official visit and discussed ways to further advance bilateral economic and investment ties to deepen the two countries' long-standing relations.

A UAE delegation also took part in the annual meeting of the New Development Bank of the Brics group, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, aims to boost trade and economic relations with countries around the globe to attract more investment and diversify its economy.

The UAE has strong economic ties with Brazil, and, along with Saudi Arabia, is the largest buyer of Brazilian products in the Middle East, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Emirati investments in Brazil total about $5 billion, with Mubadala being the largest Emirati investor in the South American country.

DP World, Emirates Airline, First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Yahsat also operate in Brazil.