Microsoft says its decision to retire Skype and fold it into Teams will help 'streamline' its free consumer communications offerings. Photo: Microsoft
Microsoft says its decision to retire Skype and fold it into Teams will help 'streamline' its free consumer communications offerings. Photo: Microsoft

Business

Skype hangs up after three decades, marking end to an iconic internet calling service

Once a dominant force, it probably fell victim to innumerable competition in a wild tech race

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 05, 2025