A power line damaged after Hurricane Francine hit Houma, Louisiana, and swept through US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production zones. Getty Images
A power line damaged after Hurricane Francine hit Houma, Louisiana, and swept through US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production zones. Getty Images

Business

Oil set for weekly gain after hurricane halts 40% of US Gulf of Mexico output

Prices have slightly rebounded after falling below $70 a barrel earlier this week

John Benny

September 13, 2024