EV maker Lucid sticks to annual production target

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group stuck to its annual production target after it missed quarterly revenue estimates, sending its shares higher by about 4 per cent in extended trading.

Lucid's deliveries in the second quarter were unchanged from the prior three months at 1,404 units, while its production fell 6 per cent from the first quarter.

Electric vehicle makers have been battling supply chain challenges to lift production.

Competition from Tesla's Model S, the prices of which were cut this year, and rising borrowing costs have posed a threat to Lucid's growth.

In response, it cut prices for its Air luxury sedan as part of a special offer on Saturday.

Tesla's price war and rising interest rates sent ripples through the EV industry, making it difficult for money-losing start-ups such as Lucid, which also face competition from traditional car makers launching electric models, to grab market share.

Lucid has also been struggling with rapid cash burn, prompting it to raise $3 billion through a stock offering, nearly two-thirds of which came from the majority owner, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Lucid reported revenue in the April-June period of $150.9 million, missing estimates of $175 million, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Electric vehicle companies such as Lucid are burning crucial capital at a rapid pace as they look to increase production.

The company trimmed its 2023 production forecast in May and now expects to produce more than 10,000 vehicles, a projection it repeated on Monday.

Lucid's loss in the second quarter stood at $764.2 million, compared with $555.3 million a year earlier.

The company's cash balance at the end of the second quarter stood at $2.78 billion, compared with $900 million, at the end of the year's first three months.