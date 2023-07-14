JP Morgan net profit soars 67% on higher interest rate income

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the US, said its second-quarter net profit surged 67 per cent, boosted by an increase in income triggered by rising interest rates.

Net profit surged to $14.5 billion in the three months to the end of June, compared with the same period a year earlier, the lender said on Friday.

The stellar results beat analysts' net profit estimates of $11.9 billion for the quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding the takeover of First Republic Bank, net profit was up 40 per cent.

Revenue in the second quarter soared to $41.3 billion, an increase of more than 34 per cent from the same period a year earlier, while net interest income jumped 44 per cent to $21.9 billion.

Excluding the First Republic transaction, net interest income was up 38 per cent.

“We reported another quarter of strong results … almost all of our lines of business saw continued growth in the quarter,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of the bank.

