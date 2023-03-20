Amazon to cut 9,000 more jobs in second round of layoffs

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is laying off about 9,000 employees, or nearly 3 per cent of its workforce, as technology companies continue to cut jobs amid economic challenges and worries of a global slowdown.

The new layoffs are on top of the previous round which began in November last year and stretched into January. That round affected more than 18,000 Amazon workers.

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” chief executive Andy Jassy said in a letter sent to employees on Monday.

“The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so, in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences."

Andy Jassy, chief executive of Amazon, said 'uncertainty exists in the near future'. Bloomberg

The job cuts, which will be carried out in the next few weeks, will mostly be in Amazon Web Services, PXT (People eXperience and Technology), advertising and Twitch.

The elimination of the roles follows the completion of the company’s second phase of planning this month, it said.

"As our internal businesses evaluated what customers most care about, they made reprioritisation decisions that sometimes led to role reductions, sometimes led to moving people from one initiative to another, and sometimes led to new openings where we don’t have the right skills match from our existing team members," Mr Jassy said.

However, Amazon will do “limited hiring” in some of its businesses in strategic areas where it has prioritised allocating more resources.

Following the news, the company's stock was down by more than 1.5 per cent to $97.45 a share on Monday. The share price has dropped about 40 per cent in the past year. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Amazon workers sort and pack items at a fulfilment centre. AFP

After boosting hiring during the digital boom at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology companies have been laying off workers amid growing fears of a recession in the US.