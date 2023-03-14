New Saudi airline Riyadh Air orders 72 aircraft from Boeing

Saudi Arabia’s new national airline Riyadh Air, launched by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) this week, has ordered its first fleet of 72 aircraft from Boeing in a multibillion-dollar deal.

The airline’s order includes 39 confirmed aircraft with an option to acquire 33 additional widebody 787-9 Dreamliner planes, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first deliveries of the widebody aircraft are scheduled for early 2025.

The agreement is part of the kingdom’s strategic plan to transform the country into a global aviation hub.

National airlines on Tuesday announced their intent to purchase up to 121 Dreamliners in what will be the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing’s history, the statement said.

“This is a momentous day for PIF and Riyadh Air, and highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF and chairman of Riyadh Air.

"Our stated commitment is to create a world-class airline and this partnership with Boeing in building the fleet is the next step in achieving the aspirations of Saudi Arabia as a global transportation hub."

The country's Saudi Aviation Strategy calls for tripling annual passenger traffic to 330 million by 2030, boosting the number of destinations to 250 from 99 at present and establishing a new flag carrier.

This strategy is backed by $100 billion in investments from the government and private sector.

In November, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that a new airport would be opened in Riyadh, with six parallel runways, designed to accommodate up to 120 million travellers by 2030.

More to follow...