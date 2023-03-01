Flydubai full year profit surges 43% to record $327m on back of strong economic recovery

Total annual revenue increased 72% to $2.5bn in 2022 from a year earlier

Dubai-based flydubai carries 10.6 million passengers in its 2022 fiscal year; an increase of 89% compared to 2021. Handout
Massoud A Derhally
Mar 01, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Flydubai, the sister budget airline of Emirates, said its profit surged 43 per cent in its 2022 fiscal year on the back of a strong economic recovery and cost and operational efficiencies.

The airline registered a record full year profit of Dh1.2 billion ($327 million) in 2022, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The carrier's total annual revenue increased 72 per cent to Dh9.1 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2022 compared with the previous year.

Flydubai carried 10.6 million passengers in the period; an increase of 89 per cent compared to 2021.

More to follow

Updated: March 01, 2023, 9:40 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL