Flydubai full year profit surges 43% to record $327m on back of strong economic recovery

Flydubai, the sister budget airline of Emirates, said its profit surged 43 per cent in its 2022 fiscal year on the back of a strong economic recovery and cost and operational efficiencies.

The airline registered a record full year profit of Dh1.2 billion ($327 million) in 2022, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The carrier's total annual revenue increased 72 per cent to Dh9.1 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2022 compared with the previous year.

Flydubai carried 10.6 million passengers in the period; an increase of 89 per cent compared to 2021.

More to follow