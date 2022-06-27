Energy minister: UAE producing close to maximum oil capacity based on Opec+ baseline

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said on Monday said that the UAE is producing close to its maximum oil production capacity based on the Opec+ baseline.

He went on to say that the country is committed to this target capacity "until the end of the agreement".

In comments reported by Wam news agency, Mr Al Mazrouei said he was making the clarification in response to recent media reports.

In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3,168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement. — سهيل المزروعي (@HESuhail) June 27, 2022

This month at the Middle East and North Africa-Europe Future Energy Dialogue in Jordan, he said the latest data showed Opec+ was running 2.6 million barrels a day short of its production target.

Opec+ this month agreed to increase its July and August output by about 50 per cent to 648,000 bpd.

This will bring another 216,000 bpd on top of its scheduled 432,000 bpd coming to the market next month. The increase will be divided proportionally among members of the alliance.