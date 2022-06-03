Borouge share price surges on ADX debut

Shares of Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, surged as much as 20 per cent as the company made its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Friday.

The company, which started trading under the ticker symbol Borouge, had a market value of about Dh88 bil­lion ($24bn) with a Dh2.95 share price.

Borouge successfully closed its $2 billion initial public offering on Tuesday, the biggest share sale on the ADX that was about 42 times oversubscribed. The company's IPO is the largest in Abu Dhabi since Adnoc Drilling’s $1.1bn offering.

The company sold about three billion shares to the public and had set the price per share for its 10 per cent float at Dh2.45 ($0.67). The proceeds of the transactions will go to selling shareholders ― Adnoc and Borealis Middle East Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Borealis.

Total gross demand for the IPO that also attracted India's billionaire Adani family amounted to more than $83.4bn.

Borouge is the fourth Adnoc subsidiary that has listed on the second-biggest Arab stock market. Adnoc retains 54 per cent ownership in the company, while Borealis controls 36 per cent.

Borouge's polypropylene unit in Ruwais boosts the UAE’s production of polypropylene to meet the growing global demand for manufactured products in the recyclable advanced packaging, infrastructure and other industrial sectors. Photo: Adnoc

“Despite the macroeconomic turbulence that continues to pose a threat to global markets, the UAE still manages to hold its stance as a promising and resilient equity market," said Mohamed Fahmi, EFG Hermes’ co-head of investment banking.

"The nation’s recent IPOs, which boomed particularly in 2021, have garnered significant investor interest, solidifying the UAE’s position as a highly favourable destination for equity investors."

The Abu Dhabi bourse gained 17 per cent in the first quarter of this year with its market capitalisation more than doubling in 2021. The ADX had a market value of about Dh2 trillion ($550bn) on Friday.

Borouge expects to pay fixed dividends for the 2022 financial year worth $325m in September and $650m in March next year.

For 2023, the company aims to pay a dividend of no less than $1.3bn, it said this month when it announced the intention to float its shares.

Established in 1998, Borouge is a petrochemical company that employs more than 3,100 people and serves customers in more than 50 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

It provides polyolefin solutions for the agricultural, infrastructure, energy, advanced packaging, mobility and healthcare industries.