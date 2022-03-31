Dubai's Swvl set to debut on Nasdaq

Swvl — the Cairo-born, Dubai-based mass transit and shared mobility services provider valued at $1.5 billion — is set to make its debut on the Nasdaq in the US on Thursday.

The listing follows approval of a merger with special purpose acquisition company (Spac) Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital, the first blank cheque company led entirely by women, at a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

“Swvl is all set to ring the Nasdaq opening bell tomorrow morning inshallah!” Youssef Salem, Swvl’s chief financial officer, said on his LinkedIn profile following the meeting.

The planned merger was announced in July last year. Swvl will become the second Arab technology company to be listed on Nasdaq after music streaming platform Anghami which was also floated through a Spac in February.

Swvl Holdings’ ordinary shares and warrants are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbols GMBT and GMBTW, respectively, for one day.

On Friday, the shares and warrants will trade under SWVL and SWVLW.

Trading opens at 9:30am EST with shares set to open at $10 per share.

Founded in 2017 by Mostafa Kandil, Mahmoud Nouh and Ahmed Sabbah, Swvl allows commuters to reserve seats on private buses operating on fixed routes and pay fares through its mobile app.

Chief executive Mr Kandil previously started car classifieds platform Carmudi in the Philippines, served as Rocket Internet’s head of operations and rolled out services in multiple markets for ridesharing unicorn Careem.

Swvl now offers intercity, intracity, business-to-business and business-to-government transportation across more than 100 cities in over 20 countries.

The company is planning to expand in several countries in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

In August, Swvl entered Europe and Brazil through its acquisition of Shotl, a Spanish Uber-like service for bus and van operators.

The company also acquired a controlling stake in South American firm Viapool in November, granting the company access to Argentina and Chile and paving its entry to Brazil and Mexico.

Swvl's bookings rose 92 per cent in 2021 to reach more than 32 million.

"2021 was a very strong year for Swvl, and yet we have only begun to truly capitalise on the global market opportunities that are uniquely before us. Our strong growth in bookings, total ticket fares and total available seats demonstrates strong execution and momentum across our business,” Mr Kandil said at the time.

“We are confident that our investments and strong business plan execution will continue to create compelling value for all stakeholders over the near and long term."