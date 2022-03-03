Business activity in Arab world's largest economies improves sharply in February

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE gained further momentum in February, shaking off Omicron-related uncertainties as new business rose amid robust consumer demand.

The seasonally adjusted Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.2 in February from 53.2 recorded in January, marking the first uplift in the index since last September. The latest reading signalled a strong improvement in operating conditions that was the fastest recorded for three months.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates expansion while one below it points to a contraction.

"The latest PMI figures confirmed that the impact of the Omicron wave on the non-oil economy was only mild,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said. “Following two months of relatively soft (but still positive) growth, momentum rebounded strongly in February as cases began to fall.”

February data also pointed to a marked improvement in the health of the UAE non-oil private sector economy, according to the latest PMI survey.

The UAE gauge climbed to 54.8 in February from 54.1 recorded a month earlier on the back of a strong growth in market demand. Output levels subsequently rose, while increased optimism for future sales encouraged firms to expand their input purchases to the highest level in two-and-a-half years.

More to Follow