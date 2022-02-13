Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares into PIF

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said four per cent of oil giant Saudi Aramco's shares have been transferred to country's sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, to support restructuring the economy.

The move is also part of PIF's plans to raise its assets under management to four trillion Saudi riyals ($1.07tn) by 2025, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer as it still owns more than 94 per cent of the company's shares, SPA said, citing the crown prince who is also chairman of PIF.

The transfer of of Saudi Aramco's shares into the fund, which currently has about $480 billion in assets under management, will help bolster the fund's strong financial position and its high credit rating in the medium term, according to the statement.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service assigned its fifth-highest investment grade rating to the sovereign wealth fund in its first rating of the government-owned entity. The agency assigned the fund an A1 long-term issuer rating, an A1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a stable outlook on all ratings.

The sovereign wealth fund is a central plank of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan that seeks to diversify the Arab world's largest economy and reduce its reliance on oil. Under a five-year strategy that was announced in January of last year, the fund aims to more than double the value of its assets under management to $1.07tn, commit $40bn annually to develop the domestic economy until 2025 and help create 1.8 million jobs. It will contribute $320bn to the kingdom's non-oil economy.

The fund created 10 new sectors, launched over 30 new companies, created 331,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia, and tripled assets under management over the past four years. Under its five-year strategy, the fund is focusing on 13 sectors as part of its core domestic strategy.

These include healthcare, renewables, telecoms, media and technology, food and agriculture, automotive, transportation and logistics, real estate, aerospace and defence, construction and building components and services. The kingdom will also continue to develop entertainment, leisure and sports, financial services, metals and mining, and its retail sector.

Some of the companies established by the fund include the futuristic city known as Neom, the Red Sea Development Company, Qiddiya, the KAFD Development and Management company, SAMI, the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund, Jeddah New Downtown Company, Saudi Entertainment Venture, Saudi Information Technology Company and National Energy Services.

The fund nearly tripled its holdings of US stocks to more than $43bn in the third quarter of last year, investing in a variety of companies from e-commerce and FinTech to biotechnology and fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles.

The Public Investment Fund increased its investments in US equities from about $15.94bn in the second quarter last year. Its US investments include electric car company Lucid, which went public last July, and which the fund has a 63 per cent stake in.

It also has stakes in Uber, image sharing and social media company Pinterest, FinTech company PayPal, as well as in Visa, the world's second-largest card payment company, and in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba among others.