DFSA fines Abraaj's Arif Naqvi more than $135m

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has fined Arif Naqvi the founder of the defunct Abraaj Group more than $135 million and banned him from conducting any business in the Dubai International Financial Centre "for serious failings" in respect to the company.

The regulator also levied a $1.15m fine against Waqar Siddique, a former managing director at the private equity company, and also prohibited him from doing any business in the DIFC.

"Mr Naqvi and Mr Siddique dispute the DFSA’s findings and have referred the Decision Notices to the Financial Markets Tribunal (FMT), where the parties will present their respective cases. The DFSA’s decisions are therefore provisional and reflect the DFSA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their conduct should be characterised," the DFSA said in a statement on Thursday.

Abraaj, which was founded in 2002 and claimed to manage about $14bn of assets at its peak, was the Middle East’s biggest private equity firm and one of the world’s most active emerging market investors with interests across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Turkey and the Middle East.

It was forced into liquidation in 2018 after investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commissioned an audit to investigate alleged mismanagement of money in Abraaj’s $1bn healthcare fund.

That investigation served to deepen scrutiny of the company and allegations of misappropriation of funds secured from US investors attracted the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other US authorities.

The DFSA said the tribunal will determine "what, if any, is the appropriate action for the DFSA to take and remit the matter to the DFSA with such directions as the FMT considers appropriate to give effect to its determination. The DFSA’s decisions may be confirmed, varied or overturned as a result of the FMT’s review".

Mr Siddique and Mr Naqvi both applied to the tribunal for orders to prevent the DFSA from publishing the Decision Notices and to have the FMT hearings held in private, the regulator said.

In January 2022, the tribunal determined that the DFSA could publish the Decision Notices and that the FMT hearings will be public.

"The FMT stayed the operation of the financial penalties until the conclusion of the FMT proceedings but the prohibition and restrictions on Mr Naqvi and Mr Siddique from performing any function in or from the DIFC remain in effect," the DFSA said.

The regulator said Mr Naqvi had previously applied to the DIFC Courts in June 2021 for permission to commence judicial review of the DFSA’s decision to take action against him. The request was denied and the DFSA proceeded to issue Mr Naqvi with the Decision Notice, which he then referred to the tribunal.

The DFSA's Decision Notice states Mr Naqvi "was knowingly involved in misleading investors over the misuse of their funds by Abraaj Investment Limited (AIML), a Cayman Islands-registered firm not authorised by the DFSA".

The notice also says that the DFSA found that Mr Naqvi "personally proposed, orchestrated, authorised, and executed actions that directly or indirectly misled and deceived the investors as he: instructed the use of investor monies to fund the Abraaj Group’s working capital and other commitments; ranked investors according to the likelihood they would complain or challenge and withheld sale proceeds and reports from those investors who were less likely to do so; approved and personally drafted false and misleading statements to investors to cover up the misuse of their funds".

The DFSA's notice also says that "Mr Naqvi also attempted to appeal to more senior members of staff at the investors’ organisations to quash their queries [and] was central to the cover-up of a $400m shortfall across two funds by temporarily borrowing monies for the purpose of producing bank balance confirmations and financial statements to mislead auditors and investors."

Mr Naqvi also "approved the change of a fund’s financial year end to avoid disclosing a $200m shortfall; and personally arranged to borrow $350m from an individual in an attempt to make the Abraaj Group appear solvent and appease the demands of investors," according the DFSA notice.

Mr Naqvi who is in the UK facing extradition to the US, where he faces a trial for fraud and money laundering, "instructed and encouraged other members of Abraaj senior management to mislead and deceive the investors and stakeholders of the funds," according the DFSA notice.

He was also knowingly involved in AIML carrying out unauthorised financial service activities in or from the DIFC, through his role as the head of the AIML Global Investment Committee and his actions in managing the Abraaj Funds, according to the regulator.

Mr Naqvi's fine reflects "the seriousness of these offences" and is based on his earnings from the Abraaj Group, the regulator said.