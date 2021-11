Saudia is considering placing an order for widebody aircraft as the airline seeks to expand to 200 destinations by 2030, from 90 currently.

The carrier is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for its plane order, with a decision to be made in early 2022, chief executive Ibrahim Koshy told The National at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777x are under consideration, he said.

More to follow...