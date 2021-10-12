IMF board to back Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of its support for managing director Kristalina Georgieva after reviewing allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favour China, sources said late on Monday.

The 24-member board reached the decision after marathon meetings in the past week, where members debated the future of Ms Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist and the first person from a developing country to lead the fund.

France and other European governments said last week they wanted Ms Georgieva to serve out her term, while US and Japanese officials pushed for a thorough review of the allegations, other sources said.

At issue was a damning report prepared by the law firm WilmerHale for the World Bank's board about data irregularities in the lender's now-cancelled "Doing Business" report.

The firm's report alleged that Ms Georgieva and other senior officials applied "undue pressure" on bank staff to make changes to boost China's ranking in the report, just as the bank was seeking Beijing's support for a major capital increase.

Ms Georgieva strongly denied the allegations from 2017, when she was the World Bank's chief executive. She became the IMF's managing director in October 2019.

France and other European governments had pressed for a quick resolution of the matter before this week's annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

There, Ms Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass are leading discussions on the global recovery from the pandemic, debt relief and work to hasten vaccinations.

The US and Japan, the fund's two largest shareholders, cautioned against prematurely reconfirming confidence in the IMF leader, one of the sources said.

No matter who is to blame for the altered data, current and former staff from both institutions say the scandal has dented their research reputations, raising critical questions over whether that work is subject to member-country influence.

Mr Malpass declined on Monday to comment on the IMF process, but said the World Bank was working to improve the integrity of its research, including by elevating its chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, to be part of the bank's 10-person senior management team.