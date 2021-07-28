Visa swings into profit on robust payments volume and processed transactions

Third-quarter net profit surged 39% annually to $3.3bn

Visa's revenue during the third quarter soared 27% on an annual basis to $6.1bn. Charles Crowell / The National

Alkesh Sharma
Jul 28, 2021

Global payments technology company Visa’s third-quarter net profit surged 39 per cent annually to $3.3 billion, driven by the year-on-year growth in payments and cross-border volumes, and processed transactions.

Revenue during the three months soared 27 per cent on an annual basis to $6.1bn, the company said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visa delivered another strong quarter as many key economies are well into a reopening-driven recovery
Alfred Kelly, chairman and chief executive of Visa

Fiscal third quarter’s service revenues were $2.8bn, an annual increase of 17 per cent, while the data processing revenue rose 32 per cent over the prior year to $3.3bn.

"Visa delivered another strong quarter as many key economies are well into a reopening-driven recovery,” said Alfred Kelly, chairman and chief executive of Visa.

“This was best demonstrated by credit and face-to-face spending bouncing back while debit and e-commerce volumes remained robust from accelerated cash digitisation sparked by the pandemic."

There were 42.6 billion transactions processed by Visa for the three months that ended on June 30, a 39 per cent increase over the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities were $20.4bn at the end of the April-June period.

“Cross-border travel spending improved as vaccination rates rose and more borders opened," Mr Kelly said.

"Visa grew net revenues … while continuing to make investments in strategies that will drive future growth."

Visa did not issue an earnings guidance because of the pandemic.

“Given the continuing impact of Covid-19 and the significant uncertainty in the global economy, it is difficult to reasonably estimate the company's annual results," it said.

"Therefore we are not providing a fiscal full-year 2021 outlook at this time."

The company also returned nearly $2.9bn of capital to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

Visa is trying to capitalise on the increasing interest of customers towards online buying and digital payments, which was fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tink, a European open banking platform.

Tink enables financial institutions, FinTechs and merchants to build tailored financial management tools, products and services for European consumers and businesses based on their financial data.

Alfred Kelly, chief executive of Visa, said the company is investing in strategies that drive future growth. Courtesy Visa

Last week, it inked a pact to acquire Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and FinTechs to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments.

In the second quarter, Visa repurchased 9.5 million shares of class A common stock at an average price of $227.8 a share for $2.2bn.

On July 23, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 a share to all holders of record as of August 13.

