Egypt’s non-oil private sector economy stabilises in June on new orders and exports growth

The Cairo skyline. Business activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector economy stabilised in the June as new orders and exports climbed. Reuters

Business conditions in the non-oil private sector economy of Egypt stabilised in June, as output and new orders increased for the first time in seven months.

Egypt’s IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index reached 49.9 at the end of June, a notch below the 50 neutral threshold to its highest level since November 2020, rising from 48.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion while anything below points to a contraction.

The 1.3 point rise in the PMI index was mostly driven by the output and new orders sub-indexes, both of which rose above the 50 mark. The latest reading pointed to an increase in activity, which panellists largely attributed to a strengthening of market conditions as Covid-19 measures eased in the Arab world’s third-largest economy.

"A second successive rise brought the Egypt PMI almost to the 50 growth mark in June … to record its highest reading in seven months,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

Businesses also noted a rise in tourist numbers as Egypt opens up foreign travel. The tourism sector accounts for about 12 per cent of Egypt’s economy. An improvement in export orders at the end of the second quarter also supported business activity in the most populous Arab country.

The rate of export sales growth quickened to the fastest level since February. However, some panellists underscored weak domestic demand that weighed on overall sales.

The rise in new orders in June also helped in stemming the recent decline in purchasing activity. Businesses kept inventories unchanged for the first time in six months and continued to reduce backlogs of work amid an improving economic outlook.

The Egyptian economy has fared better than other Middle East and North Africa economies despite pandemic-driven headwinds last year. It is the only Mena country whose economy grew in 2020, according to the World Bank. Africa's second-largest economy is expected to expand 2.8 per cent in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, and accelerate 5.2 per cent during the 2021-22 financial year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In June, the IMF completed the final review of Egypt's economic reform programme, allowing authorities to draw $1.7 billion in funding that brings the total financing under a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement to $5.4bn.

The funding will help the country continue its reforms and support its economy, which still faces pandemic-related uncertainties, the IMF said in a statement at the time.

The North African nation needs to boost private sector-led growth, foste labour market participation of women and youth, and encourage exports as it recovers from the pandemic-driven slowdown, according to the IMF.

Employment numbers fell further in the latest IHS Markit survey, as several companies opted not to replace voluntary leavers. While some businesses hired workers, the latest data indicated that demand growth has yet to grow strong enough to drive a wholesale boost to employment.

“While output and new orders moved into expansion territory, it was the employment index that held back the headline figure as job numbers continued to fall overall,” Mr Owen said. “However, with demand creeping up and Covid-19 restrictions easing, it might not be long before hiring growth resumes.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. "Think of one to three things a day that you're grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don't just say 'air.' Really think about it. If you're grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world." Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they've had to learn to respect each other's "fighting styles" – he's a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. "When you're having an argument, remember, it's not you against each other. It's both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you're on a team you have to win together."

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

