New upgraded Nintendo Switch consoles could come as early as September

It was the gaming console of the pandemic and now it appears as though Nintendo is getting ready to release an upgraded Nintendo Switch relatively soon, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with Nintendo’s plans say that assembly for the new console could start as soon as July for sales in September or October for the last quarter of the year.

They also say that the new Switch will likely be priced higher than the $299 original. It will be sold along with the Switch Lite ($199), with plans for the standard Switch to be phased out over time.

While there's been no official announcement yet, Bloomberg believes the news could be unveiled ahead of the E3 conference on June 12 to "allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event".

As previously reported by the network, the new Switch is said to feature a larger seven-inch, 720p OLED touchscreen and 4K output thanks to an upgraded Nvidia chip (offering "better graphics and processing").

The first Nintendo Switch released in March 2017. It's a hybrid console that can be used at home or as a portable device. It features wireless Joy-Con controllers that attach to both sides of the console to support hand-held play.

Although it came out years ago, it hit peak popularity around the beginning of the pandemic, in April 2020, as more people were self-isolating and staying at home.

At one point during the pandemic, because of production delays, the consoles were not only incredibly difficult to find but were also selling at inflated prices because of the shortage. It even sold out in its home country Japan, leading Nintendo to issue an official apology.

Games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as Nintendo's slate of Mario Bros games, helped boost its popularity.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

