L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris to be wrapped in fabric to honour late artist Christo's dream

The Arc de Triomphe, one of the world’s most impressive monuments, is to be wrapped in silver-blue fabric and red rope in a tribute to the late artist Christo, who dreamed of the project for 60 years.

The Bulgarian-born master, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, was determined that the project, devised with his French wife Jeanne-Claude in the early 1960s, should one day become reality even if they did not live to see it happen.

For years, they believed the French authorities would never consent to such a bold transformation of monument, which honours the country's war dead.

By the time Christo died aged 84 in May last year, 11 years after the death of his wife, the French gave consent.

“He was indeed aware of the project finally happening,” said Herve Marro, who works with the couple’s family.

“The planning evolved, however, because of the complicated year of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us.”

The swathing of the monument is one of two Christo projects that remained unfinished when he died, 64 years after he escaped Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe by hiding in a railway wagon carrying medical supplies.

There are also plans, still to be finalised, for the world’s largest sculpture, a mastaba using 410,000 oil barrels and rising 150 metres high, in the Liwa desert south of Abu Dhabi city.

The UAE was close to the couple’s hearts and they visited the country several times from 1979.

Christo in his studio in 2019 with a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. Courtesy Estate of Christo V Javacheff

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe, using 25,000 square metres of fabric and 3,000 metres of red rope, all recyclable, will take 12 weeks.

The cost, £12 million ($16.9m), will come entirely from the proceeds of sales of Christo’s work.

The Arc de Triomphe’s new look will be a temporary exhibition from September 18 with the removal due to start on October 3.

The eternal flame will continue to burn in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and will be undisturbed by the work to build and dismantle the wrapping.

Other renowned works by Christo and his wife included wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995, four years before the building became home to the German parliament, and Paris's oldest standing bridge, the Pont-Neuf, 10 years earlier.

“Thirty-six years after the Pont-Neuf, one of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's most ambitious projects will finally see the light of day,” said Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris.

“The Arc de Triomphe will be wrapped according to Christo's plans to showcase this emblematic monument of our capital and our history.

“More than a year after Christo's death, Paris is continuing the work of this great artist, giving us the opportunity and to thank him and reaffirm our commitment to modern art.”

Christo in his studio working on a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. New York City, 2020. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

In line with Christo’s wishes, the project will be completed by his team working with the Centre des Monuments Nationaux, the French government body that manages the Arc de Triomphe.

Philippe Belaval, the centre's president, described the project as “an event of global resonance”.

“From everywhere, millions of eyes will be looking at this iconic monument of France and Paris's history," Mr Belavel said.

"After two difficult years, heritage and creation will unite to offer the public an unforgettable moment of shared joy."

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MATCH INFO World Cup 2022 qualifier UAE v Indonesia, Thursday, 8pm Venue: Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

The specs: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Price, base / as tested: Dh259,000 Engine: 6.4-litre V8 Power: 475hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 640Nm @ 4,300rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Third-place play-off: New Zealand v Wales, Friday, 1pm Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

