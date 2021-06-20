World Refugee Day: Cate Blanchett and Richard Branson among those marking the occasion

World Refugee Day is marked every June 20, as the UN Refugee Agency honours 80 million-plus displaced people, who have had to flee their home countries because of war, conflict or persecution.

It is also a way to celebrate the countries and communities that have opened up to individuals and families looking for a safe place to relocate.

"Given the chance, refugees will continue to contribute to a stronger, safer and more vibrant world," a statement reads on the UNHCR's live blog for the day. "Together #withrefugees we can achieve anything."

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this message is as important as ever, and this year's theme focuses on greater inclusion of refugees in healthcare systems, education and sport.

'To be a refugee is not a choice'

A number of prominent figures and celebrities across the world have shared their own calls to action via social media and through the press, supporting the initiative.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, took to Twitter. "Our religious values, as it is in our Arabian culture, standing by the needy and the vulnerable is a bounden duty rather than a choice, and a daily approach rather than a reaction," he wrote, as he also used the #WorldRefugeeDay hashtag alongside the new emoji created by Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri.

our religious values, as it is in our Arabian culture, standing by the needy and the vulnerable is a bounden duty rather than a choice, and a daily approach rather than a reaction#WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/dL4CptnGBw — HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan (@HHShkDrSultan) June 20, 2021

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, said the annual event came during a time of "challenge and reflection", in an interview with Reuters.

"We've been forced to confront what uncertainty feels like and of course that is the situation that the majority of refugees live with, year in, year out.

"There's a kind of an opportunity ... to think about how we have dealt with uncertainty and perhaps place ourselves in the shoes of mothers and fathers and doctors and lawyers who have been, through no fault of their own, displaced and have been living with, for often for upwards of 18, 19 years, in that state that we have been dealing with for 18 months."

Cate Blanchett speaks with Rohingya refugee Nur Fatima and her 1-year-old son at the Nayapara refugee camp in Bangladesh, 2018. Handout via Reuters

Virgin boss Richard Branson shared a powerful illustration over Twitter, along with this message: "Supporting refugees and inclusion in all forms is good for business – it’s a social investment that will drive growth, prosperity and diversity and enrich host societies in countless ways."

What a powerful illustration and a statement we can all get behind. Supporting refugees and inclusion in all forms is good for business – it’s a social investment that will drive growth, prosperity and diversity and enrich host societies in countless ways: https://t.co/pQClg6Fo2E pic.twitter.com/KNH21D1YYA — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 20, 2021

Lebanese-Swedish singer-songwriter Maher Zain shared his own story, while shedding light on Olympian Yonas Kinde. "Yonas's story is inspiring for many of us, including me," the Palestine Will Be Free singer wrote.

"I am a refugee who fled the Lebanese civil war as a young child and came to Sweden with my family. 'To be a refugee is not a choice!'"

Yonas’s story is inspiring for many of us including me. I am a refugee who fled the Lebanese civil war as a young child and came to Sweden with my family. “To be a refugee is not a choice!” #WorldRefugeeDay https://t.co/twQlGbc49M — Maher Zain (@MaherZain) June 20, 2021

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, also used the official hashtag and emoji on Twitter. "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all refugees, Londoners included, who stepped up to work on the frontline throughout the pandemic," he wrote.

"Having already endured so much, you bravely put yourselves at risk to keep us safe and we are truly grateful."

This #WorldRefugeeDay I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all refugees, Londoners included, who stepped up to work on the frontline throughout the pandemic. Having already endured so much, you bravely put yourselves at risk to keep us safe and we are truly grateful. https://t.co/swM1jNn3rK — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 20, 2021

Debra Messing was among a number of stars who joined in non-profit HIAS's "I welcome refugees because..." campaign.

Messing, who played Grace in hit US sitcom Will & Grace, held up a placard stating "I welcome refugees because ... everybody needs a home".

Actress and activist @DebraMessing shares why she welcomes refugees. Will you join her and show your support for refugees? Take action at https://t.co/lXo15grstR#IWelcomeBecause #WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/MZL8yc9zM8 — HIAS (@HIASrefugees) June 16, 2021

Orange Is The New Black star Alysia Reiner also joined the campaign, writing "I welcome refugees because ... my people were refugees too".

Actress and producer @alysiareiner shares why she welcomes refugees. Will you join her and show your support for refugees? Take action at https://t.co/lXo15grstR. #IWelcomeBecause #WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/eyCDP5DzxU — HIAS (@HIASrefugees) June 15, 2021

Mia Farrow, an American actress, activist and former fashion model, shared a post of herself holding a sign saying "I welcome refugees because ... nobody is illegal".

The Rosemary's Baby star also shared a film she made in 2010 called The Darfur Archives. "I made this little film to explain my much larger project and out of respect for refugees," Farrow wrote on Twitter, posting the link to her YouTube channel.

"As it is World Refugee Day, come with me to the Darfur / Chad border into a refugee camp."

As the focus is on sports this year, Alphonso Davies, a Canadian football player and UNHCR global goodwill ambassador, shared his story with Global Heroes.

The Bayern Munich star was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who fled the civil war in their home country.

This year, he helped the Canadian government launch the Together for Learning campaign, which aims to make sure refugee children and those from host countries can go to safe schools.

"The fact that so many refugee kids are out of school makes me sad, and I want to help end the stigma and the negative attitude around refugees," he said. "We are all human beings and deserve to be treated equally and fairly no matter our background, skin colour or religion.

"As an athlete, I have a platform, and I want to use it to spread this message."