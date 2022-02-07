Duchess of Cambridge reads children’s bedtime story for CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge has donned a comfy sweater and sat down by a fire to record a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

Sitting cross-legged on a rug, Kate narrates the modern children’s classic, The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The duchess is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

For the broadcast on the BBC’s channel for young children, Kate wore jeans and a Fair Isle jumper, and appears to be sitting in the corner of a green space with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft toy owls for company and a fire bowl burning away.

"I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels," said Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”