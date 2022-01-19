'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after Alps skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died aged 37 on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, his agent's office said.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He is also in the coming Marvel series Moon Knight and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no further details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said Ulliel was admitted to hospital with a skull injury and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was reportedly not taken to hospital. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

Ulliel started in television while still in middle school and went on to win two of France's top cinema awards, the Cesar.

Tributes poured in from shocked fans and the corridors of power. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted an homage that said: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly.”

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s'aimaient éperdument.

C'est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous perdons un acteur français.

The accident conjured up memories of when Formula One great Michael Schumacher hit his head in a ski accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Meribel, about 50 kilometres from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at Grenoble University Hospital.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public in eight years, and little has been released about his physical and mental condition. The German driver suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock off the side of a demarcated slope. He was skiing with his teenage son while on a family holiday in the Alps.

After Ulliel's accident, the mountain police service for the Rosiere ski area said its personnel have been carrying out five or six rescues per day as the snow has hardened in recent days.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, the Haute-Savoie prosecutor said, citing excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.