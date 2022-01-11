Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered six days earlier

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her death on December 31 at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The beloved Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show actress died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a December 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the LA County death certificate obtained on Monday by The Associated Press.

The cause was provided by White's doctor, as is typical in such cases.

She was cremated and her remains were given Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White's advanced health care directive.

Jeff Witjas, White's longtime agent and friend, who first confirmed her death to AP, said she had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

The document lists White's legal name of Betty Marion Ludden. She took the last name of her husband Allen Ludden, to whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The information from the death certificate was first reported by TMZ.

White, whose comic chops and up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, and who was celebrated by several generations of fans, died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

US President Joe Biden, actor and comedian Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to White after her death.

“It’s a shame. She was a lovely lady …. Ninety-nine years old. As my mother would say, God love her,” Biden told reporters on Friday.

“The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter. Reynolds and White co-starred in the 2009 film The Proposal.

“Too much sadness! I posted once how she changed my life. She was the first person who made me believe I could be a writer. What an enormous thing to do for another person. I bet there’s hundreds of us who she helped over the years,” wrote filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

“Sad news. No more Betty White. Too bad we couldn’t get another 10 years of her always warm, gracious, and witty personality. She was one of a kind,” Brooks tweeted.

- Additional reporting by The Associated Press