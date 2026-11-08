WWE Crown Jewel highlights, from Randy Orton singalongs to Oba Femi’s return3

WWE's Crown Jewel took place in Riyadh on Saturday evening after weeks of uncertainty over whether the event would go ahead as planned. Originally scheduled for the larger, outdoor Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District, the event was eventually moved to the smaller, indoor ANB Arena (The Venue).

Despite the last-minute venue change and strict footprint, the 8,000-capacity crowd brought plenty of enthusiasm, with fans cheering, chanting, singing and rising to their feet throughout the evening. Here are the highlights.

Fans find their voice with singalongs and cheers

The Riyadh crowd shared their full enthusiasm right from the opening match, singing along to Cody Rhodes’s and Randy Orton’s entrance themes as the two stars made their way to the ring.

Their Last Man Standing bout gave fans plenty more to react to, with Rhodes eventually defeating his former mentor after a brutal match.

Oba Femi's surprise return

Oba Femi made an unexpected return in Riyadh. During a chaotic World Tag Team Championship match, Bronson Reed interfered on behalf of the champions, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, also known as The Vision.

Femi, who had not been advertised to appear, marched down the ramp to even the odds, throwing the massive Reed off the stage and through a table.

The distraction allowed Je'Von Evans to hit an OG Cutter and pin Theory, securing the tag titles for himself and Penta, who notably entered the match already holding the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Chelsea Green wins … but then loses

Chelsea Green experienced both extremes of WWE success in a matter of minutes. Green defeated Raw's Liv Morgan to claim the ceremonial 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Her celebration was cut short when Tiffany Stratton ran to the ring.

While it initially appeared Stratton was coming to aid her, she instead turned on Green and struck her with her Money in the Bank briefcase, cashing in her contract to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Sami Zayn finally gets his respect

The main event featured an anticipated champion-vs-champion bout, with WWE World Champion Roman Reigns defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to capture the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, received the loudest ovation of the night from the regional crowd. After a gruelling match that had Zayn nearly win following a Helluva Kick, Reigns survived and hit two consecutive Spears for the pin.

Post-match, Zayn extended his hand in a show of respect. After initially declining, instead Reigns pulled his former Bloodline ally into a heavy hug, bringing a poignant conclusion to their storied rivalry.

A bigger date ahead for Riyadh

Crown Jewel going ahead gave Riyadh's entertainment calendar a vital boost after a series of postponements and cancellations, including several Saudi Pro League football fixtures.

The city's winter line-up is stabilising, with the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition now scheduled for December 27-30, all building towards Riyadh hosting WrestleMania 43 in 2027, the first time WWE's flagship event will take place outside North America.