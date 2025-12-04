Googling googlies: Cricket beats Lububu and Dubai Chocolate in UAE's top searches of 2025

Can you guess what the UAE was searching for in 2025?

Google has released its top trending searches for the Middle East and North Africa region, offering a snapshot of what has captured our attention this year, from AI tools and major sporting events to blockbuster films and consumer tech.

Bowled over by Asia Cup

The Asia Cup cricket tournament is the UAE's top search for 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National

At the top of the overall trending list is the Asia Cup, followed closely by IPL 2025 and the ICC Champions Trophy, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, makes cricket the UAE’s most searched-about passion.

But tech wasn’t far behind. Google Gemini and DeepSeek both placed high on the list, showing how strongly AI platforms have entered everyday conversation. DeepSeek took the top spot in the Platforms category.

Cricketing celebrities

Cricket also dominated the personalities section. Cricketers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya and Saif Hassan were among the most searched names. Jemimah Rodrigues, of the Women’s World Cup-winning India team, and Pakistani player Saim Ayub also trended.

Hollywood v Bollywood

NTR, left, and Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Photo: Yash Raj Films

For film fans, nostalgia and big franchises the big topics. Coolie, Saiyaara, L2: Empuraan, Kantara 2 and the latest Mission Impossible instalment drew the most attention. However, Superman, F1, Final Destination: Bloodlines and War 2 also made the list of the top ten trends.

Sporting chance

In the sports category, nearly every top trending item revolved around cricket.

People were most interested in India vs England, Asia Cup Cricket League, India vs Australia, Pakistan vs India, and Pakistan vs South Africa. Even New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and Afghanistan match-ups showed strong visibility, proving that the game remains a favourite spectator sport in the UAE.

Music and AI lead platform searches

Top tech searches also included YouTube Music, Google AI Studio, Grok and Wayground, showing how varied the region’s use of tech has become.

Phones, toys and automobiles

The iPhone 17's launch generated plenty of interest in the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The iPhone remained the most searched product, with the launch of the 17 Pro Max and Air in September.

Consumer crazes such as the Labubu toy and Dubai Chocolate, as well as car rental sites Renty.ae and OneClickDrive, luxury yacht rental service Seven Yachts and newly launched UAE delivery service Keeta were popular.

Even niche items such as Dr Joy Dental Clinics, Bazooka and Noon made the list, showing how residents search online for everything from health care to quick shopping fixes.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills