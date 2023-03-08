Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day with illustration about solidarity

Google has unveiled a special doodle for International Women’s Day.

The illustration shows the ways women have supported women, such as advocating for progress as politicians, supporting one another in motherhood and rallying together for equal rights.

“The vignettes within each Google letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life,” says a post from Google.

Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who lives in San Francisco, US, created the illustration and was inspired by the women in her life.

“Our theme this year was women supporting women, so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life,” says Winans. “I’m the youngest of three girls, so since birth I’ve always benefited from the wisdom and support of those who came before me. I’m grateful for that and all the ways I see women in my life standing up for each other and their values.”

This isn’t the first time the tech company has celebrated the occasion with female illustrators creating doodles in the past. Last year, it put out an animated slideshow illustrated by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer.

In it, it showed glimpses into the daily lives of women from different cultures, ranging from a motorcycle mechanic teaching her daughter how to fix a bike, to a stay-at-home mum with her children.

Helene Leroux, a self-described “Google doodler” and film director created the doodle for International Women’s Day in 2021.

As an illustrated video it goes on a journey through a series of firsts in women's history and highlights “female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art and so much more" stated its description.

In 2020, Google celebrated the occasion with a special 55-second illustrated video that showed several women from different lifestyles and different generations holding hands to form a rotating mandala.

It was illustrated by guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio and animated by guest animators Marion Willam and Daphne Abderhalden from Drastik GmbH.

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. This year’s theme from the United Nations is "DigitALL: innovation and technology for gender equality".