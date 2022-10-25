Jackson Wang's Dubai concert details revealed, including how to get tickets

Jackson Wang's Magic Man tour will make a stop at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

It was announced last month that the Chinese singer and member of K-pop boy band Got7 would perform in the emirate as part of his solo world tour, with only the date — February 4 — revealed.

However, now, the location and ticket details have also been disclosed.

The ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday at 10am, with tickets starting at Dh350. Fans can register for the pre-sale now. Tickets go on general sale from Friday at 10am.

In addition to Dubai, Wang will also perform in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London and Paris.

Thomas Ovesen, founder of Top Entertainment, which is bringing the show to Dubai, says that with the popular singer selecting the city as one of only six locations to perform as part of his world tour marks a promising outlook for the emirate to welcome more Asian acts.

“I think it's significant that one of the future superstars coming out of Asia, a current K-pop star, chooses to include Dubai in the handful of global shows that he's putting on for his first solo world tour,” Ovesen tells The National.

“It's a sign of what power the Dubai and UAE market represents when it comes to Asian artists and even beyond the K-pop genre. For us at Top Entertainment, it's just really interesting to be part of that early stage of artist development.

“Gone are the days where western artists, then perhaps Bollywood artists, would be the only ticketed action in town. I think this is just the beginning of a new future with regards to live entertainment and it's exciting to have Jackson Wang coming to town representing that development.”

In September, Wang released his highly anticipated second solo album, Magic Man, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 10-track album includes singles Blow, Cruel and the most recently released song Blue.

Commenting on the album, Wang said: “Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic.”

In addition to singing, he is also a record producer, fashion designer and music video director.

While Wang is best known for being a member of Got7, he's found success as a solo artist, becoming the highest-charting Chinese artist on the Billboard 200 with his first solo album Mirrors, which was released in 2019.

He’s also an entrepreneur and the founder of Team Wang, a record label and design brand. He currently has more than 30.3 million followers on Instagram and 30.8 million fans on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.

