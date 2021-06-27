Kanye West reportedly suing Walmart over imitation Yeezy Foam Runners

Kanye West is suing US supermarket chain Walmart for “flagrantly” profiting off his footwear brand Yeezy, according to reports.

In a court filing seen by TMZ and The Blast, the rapper is accusing Walmart of copying his Yeezy Foam Runner trainer, trading off his brand’s designs and “popularity”.

The Foam Runner design first launched in 2020, retailing for $75 a pair, and becoming an instant sell-out.

West’s attorneys allege the shoe on sale on Walmart’s website is an “unauthorised exact copy”, adding that the Yeezy brand was worth “billions”, and that West “sets trends for everything he touches".

“Simply put, Kanye West is a household name, and the Yeezy brand, which has become synonymous with West, has become one of the most influential and successful brands in fashion”, the document reportedly added.

It was also alleged that West previously contacted Walmart with a warning to stop selling the trainers, but it apparently failed to do so.

“Walmart’s conduct is harming and will continue to harm West and Yeezy, leaving them no choice but [to sue] to stop Walmart’s unfair competition and profiting from the popularity of the success of West and Yeezy”, the court filings reportedly said.

“Not only are West and Yeezy losing market share for their authentic Yeezy Foam Runner, but also their reputation and the goodwill of the Yeezy brand is being harmed by the association with the Imitation Shoe given its subpar quality, as evidenced by the consumer comments shown from the Walmart website,” West’s lawyers added.

In response to TMZ, Walmart said the trainer was sold by a third party company on its website.

"The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint,” the spokesperson said.

West has made a fortune out of his Yeezy brand, with sales generating nearly $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Bloomberg.